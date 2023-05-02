BRO rescues 40 tourists stranded in Sikkim after heavy rainfall

Gangtok, May 2 (IANS) The Border Road Organisation (BRO) rescued 40 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Nathu La after they were stuck due to heavy rainfall, defence sources said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the tourists, including women, were rescued by BRO Karmayogies on Monday.

They were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments by Karamyogis of project Swastik of BRO, he said.

The tourists were sent back to the state capital Gangtok after the road was opened by BRO personnel.

