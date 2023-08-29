Brazilian left-back Welington on Brentford radar

Rio De Janeiro, Aug 29 (IANS) Sao Paulo left-back Welington could join Premier League club Brentford in the coming days, according to media reports in Brazil.

Brentford have contacted Wellington's agent, Robson Ferreira, with a view to opening negotiations with Sao Paulo, Globo Esporte reported on Monday.

It added that CSKA Moscow had also shown interest in the 22-year-old.

It is understood Brentford sought to fast-track the talks so that a deal could be reached before the Premier League's transfer deadline on Friday.

Welington has made 18 first-team appearances across all competitions for Sao Paulo this season, becoming a regular starter under manager Dorival Junior.

Brentford are currently ninth in the 20-team Premier League standings with a win and two draws from their first three matches of the season.

