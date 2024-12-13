BPSC Prelims Exam in Bihar today; 4.80 lakh candidates to appear

Patna, Dec 13 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission 70th Preliminary Combined Examination will be conducted at 912 centres in the state on Friday.

With these examinations, 2,031 posts in various government departments will be filled. A total of 4.80 lakh candidates have applied for the examinations, scheduled to start at noon and end at 2.00 p.m.

The commission has issued guidelines for the candidates appearing for the examinations.

The guidelines are: "Candidates are asked to bring two printed copies of their admit card, of which, the invigilator will keep one, proof of original ID is mandatory, electronic devices, including smartwatches, and items like whiteners or pencils are prohibited. Only blue/black pens are allowed."

To prevent any unauthorised communication, the commission has installed jammers at every centre, which will be under CCTV surveillance. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manu Bhai has outlined robust security measures and arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

He said four sets of question papers are prepared to prevent paper leaks. Each set includes up to 10 series, with variations in the number of questions and their answer options.

"The final set to be used will be decided by a lottery conducted three hours before the exam at the commission office. The selected set will be uniformly distributed across all examination centres," he said.

Examination centres in all districts are under stringent monitoring. For the smooth conduct of the examinations, police officers will be present alongside magistrates at examination centres.

The district administrations have been asked to prohibit gatherings near examination centres. All photocopy shops near the centres will remain closed until the examination ends.

These steps, combined with CCTV surveillance and electronic device bans, aim to ensure a fair and secure examination process across the state.

