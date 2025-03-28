Border dispute with Meghalaya to end soon: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya will be resolved soon as both states are abiding by the agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the issues.

CM Sarma said, "As of now, there are six areas of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, of which three will be resolved at any point in time. However, I believe that the Meghalaya government has been waiting to resolve disputes in the other three areas as well."

He also mentioned that both state governments are bound to follow the agreement signed between them.

The Chief Ministers said, "Central paramilitary forces are looking into areas of dispute, and we must follow the guidelines mentioned in the agreement signed by both state governments."

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma asserted that the hill state witnessed peace because of an improved law and order situation, while there has been progress on resolving the border issue with Assam.

CM Sangma said that the Meghalaya government is in constant talks with the Assam government to resolve areas of dispute along the border between the two states.

He said, "The state government is actively engaged with the government of Assam to resolve the areas of differences and we are working on resolving the next six areas of differences."

CM Sangma also said that the state government successfully evacuated students and workers of Meghalaya who got stranded in Bangladesh due to unrest in the neighbouring country.

"The law-and-order situation in the state was peaceful and there was progress on the resolution of the interstate border dispute with Assam," the Meghalaya CM said.

