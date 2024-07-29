Urvashi Rautela responded to her 'leaked bathroom video.'

Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela has become the talk of the town after her leaked bathroom video. Her video created a massive controversy as the actress was seen changing her clothes in the video.

This controversy went viral for a while, generating mixed reactions. Some said it invaded individual privacy, and some stated that it was just a publicity stunt.

In a recent Bollywood interview, Urvashi clarified that the video is from her upcoming movie Ghuspaithiye, which is set to release on August 9. She expressed her disappointment, saying, "The day the clip went out. Obviously, I was upset at that time. Of course, it's not my personal life; it's part of a movie"." She added that the actress was lucky enough not to experience this situation in real life and said that no one should experience this.

Urvashi made a statement to cover up the video, but netizens realised this was a publicity stunt, which irritated the fans even more.

The actress is currently recovering from the injury that happened in the NBK109 shooting that occurred in Hyderabad.

Also, read Jr NTR's Leaked 'Devara' Look Raises Expectations!