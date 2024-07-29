Inderjeet Modi reveals what will connect his character in ‘Shamshaan Champa’ with audiences

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Inderjeet Modi, who has joined the cast of the upcoming supernatural thriller 'Shamshaan Champa', has shared insights about his character and the X factor of his role that will connect with the audience.

Expressing his excitement about his role as Dhruv, Inderjeet described his character as having many layers.

"I'm really excited to be a part of 'Shamshaan Champa' and its amazing storyline. Playing Dhruv is a challenge I'm diving into wholeheartedly. His journey -- from a caring family member to facing addiction and eventually finding redemption -- will connect with the audience," he said.

The actor added: "Viewers will see Dhruv go through ups and downs, but eventually they'll witness how goodness prevails. I can't wait for everyone to discover all the different sides of Dhruv's character on screen."

Brought by the dynamic duo of Gul Khan and Monalisa, the show stars Trupati Mishra in the lead role as Champa.

The show’s first look teases a chilling narrative where Champa, played by Trupati, undergoes a mystical transformation into a daayan after a fateful encounter under a banyan tree. With eerie visuals and a compelling storyline, 'Shamshaan Champa' is set to captivate audiences with its mysterious and thrilling tale.

It will soon air on Shemaroo Umang.

Inderjeet, who hails from Bikaner, Rajasthan, has been part of projects like the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', 'Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein', 'Crime Patrol' and 'Amma Ke Babu ki baby'.

He has also appeared in the romantic web series 'Aashiqana', starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in the lead roles of Yashvardhan Chauhan and Chikki, respectively. The series also features Harshita Shukla, Anurag Vyas, Sneha Chauhan, Vikas Rai, Naushaad Abbas, and Rati Pandey in pivotal roles. Additionally, Inderjeet was part of the movie 'Ardh'.

