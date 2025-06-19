Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan: Whose Net Worth Is More in 2025?

In the Indian film industry, where notoriety is short-lived and fortunes can change drastically in an instant, this actor has subtly established a name and empire for himself that extends beyond the screen. With a staggering net worth of ₹7500 crore, which surpasses the total net worth of Indian superstars like Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the richest actor in India is more than simply a famous person; he is a master of making wise decisions both on and off screen.

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth in 2025

Esquire Magazine's annual list of the wealthiest actors worldwide was unveiled in February 2025. With an estimated net worth of $876.5 million (about ₹7500 crore), Shah Rukh made it onto the list and is now the fourth-richest actor globally.

The Badshah of Bollywood has more wealth than actors like Brad Pitt ($594.2 million), George Clooney ($742.8 million), and Robert De Niro ($735.5 million), but he is only surpassed by Hollywood titans like Tom Cruise ($891 million), Dwayne Johnson ($1.19 billion), and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.49 billion) on the Esquire list. Following the failure of his 2018 film Zero, the actor experienced a setback. With YRF's Pathaan (2023), he made a triumphant return, breaking multiple box office records, including being the first Bollywood film to earn over ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day of release.

The next year saw the release of Atlee's Jawan, which went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Fans and critics have conflicting opinions about Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, his most recent release.

Aamir Khan Net Worth in 2025

Aamir Khan is more than just Bollywood's "Mr. Perfectionist"; his personal life is as well-planned. Her estimated net worth is an astounding Rs 1,862 crore. Khan is one of the wealthiest movie stars in India. Even though he doesn't do many films, the actor still gets paid up to Rs 100 crore, with some projects paying up to Rs 275 crore.

Even if Laal Singh Chaddha didn't do well at the box office, Aamir isn't easily intimidated. With Sitaare Zameen Par, a movie that should bring his trademark emotional side back to theaters, he is currently preparing for a new beginning.

When the actor bought a brand-new condominium in Bandra's upscale Bella Vista Apartments last year, it made headlines. This ready-to-move-in space, which was 1,027 square feet in size, cost him Rs 9.75 crore plus Rs 58.5 lakh in stamp duty (Square Yards).

In addition toseveralf apartments at the nearby Marina Apartments, he currently owns nine of the twenty-four units in Bella Vista. Khan owns a luxurious residence in Los Angeles valued at Rs 75 crore, a farm in Panchgani, and multiple properties in Uttar Pradesh outside of Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan has a significantly larger net worth than Aamir Khan, despite the latter's sleek possessions and extravagant lifestyle. However, it's important to keep in mind that, while Aamir Khan has concentrated entirely on his acting career, SRK has made sure to become more than just an actor by building his brand value and becoming a well-known brand.