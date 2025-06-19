PM Modi to visit Bihar tomorrow to launch Rs 5,700 crore projects

Patna, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Siwan district of Bihar on June 20, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure and development projects worth Rs 5,700 crore.

The Prime Minister will address a public gathering after the launch event, scheduled around 12 noon.

In a significant push for railway infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate the Vaishali–Deoria railway line project, built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore. A new train service will also be flagged off on this route.

The visit will also witness the flagging off of the Patliputra-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express, via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah, marking a new chapter in high-speed rail connectivity in North Bihar.

In a major milestone under the ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ initiative, PM Modi will flag off the first export locomotive manufactured at the Marhowra Plant.

The locomotive is destined for the Republic of Guinea and features high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion, regenerative braking, and microprocessor-based controls.

In alignment with his commitment to Ganga rejuvenation, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange program, collectively worth Rs 1,800 crore.

These projects aim to significantly reduce pollution and improve sanitation in towns across Bihar.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for STPs, sanitation, and water supply projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in several towns of the state, ensuring safe and clean drinking water for thousands of households.

Taking a leap in renewable energy efficiency, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). These standalone storage units will be installed at 15 substations, including Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Bettiah, and Motihari, with capacities ranging from 20 MWh to 80 MWh.

The BESS will enable power utilities to store energy during off-peak hours and release it during high demand, helping to cut electricity costs and benefit consumers directly.

Continuing support to housing for all, the Prime Minister will release the first instalment of assistance to more than 53,600 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U).

Additionally, PM Modi will hand over keys to select beneficiaries of 6,600 newly completed houses, marking their Grih Pravesh (housewarming).

This visit marks PM Modi’s second trip to Bihar in less than a month and his fifth this year, reflecting the Centre’s growing focus on Bihar’s development in the lead-up to the state assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.