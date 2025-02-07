Loveyapa Review, Rating: Rom-Com falls flat!

Loveyapa, a new-age rom-com, directed by Advait Chandan, explores the changing definition of love and privacy in the internet generation. The movie follows the story of Gaurav Sachdeva (Junaid Khan) and Baani Sharma (Khushi Kapoor), a perfect couple who exchange their phones for 24 hours, only to discover the bitter truth about each other.

What Works

Loveyapa is a sincere attempt to bring out the modern virtual era and the traumas it could cause in the long run. The light-hearted tonality of the rom-com turns meaningful when the messaging is packaged well. The film is vibrant, and bustling with youthful energy and a catchy background score.

What Doesn't Work

Despite its best efforts, Loveyapa fails to create a natural chemistry between the lead actors. The body language of Junaid and Khushi is lousy, and their coochicooing is cute but irritating after a point. The mushy romance lacks an X factor, and the awkwardness that the lead pair carries is evident.

Performances

Junaid Khan enacts a role that is far away from reality. Despite the best efforts on his part, he cannot carry over the essence of Gaurav's dilemmas effectively and convincingly. Khushi Kapoor is attractive and her naivety favours Loveyapa, but in the post-interval hour, she resorted to loud shouting and unwanted screaming. Ashutosh Rana is an unconventional artist who knows the trick of his craft and showcases it even when those sequences come that are not justified as well.

Verdict

Loveyapa is a one-time no-brainer watch. The gap between the screen and the audience is too far to be bridged considering the lack of spark and spunk in the narrative and performances. It has its moments, but fewer to take back home.

Rating

Overall: 3/5

Story: 2.5/5

Performances: 2.5/5

Music: 3/5

Direction: 2.5/5

Also read: Thandel Twitter Review: A Mixed Bag of Emotions