Thandel Twitter Review: A Mixed Bag of Emotions

The latest movie, Thandel, with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles has hit the floors and aroused mixed reactions from the audience. While appreciation for the lead pair's performances and the soundtrack themselves have emerged from all quarters, every other thing from the movie has been heavily criticized. In this piece, we shall discuss the Twitter buzz around this movie and try to peak into its highs and lows.

DSP's Music:

Music by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is one of the strongest elements in the movie. Several reviewers, including Andhravilas, pointed out that DSP's score elevated the emotional quotient of the film. His ability to complement the narrative with soulful tunes seems to have been a saving grace as it drew audiences into the movie's emotional moments even when the plot fell short.

Mixed Reactions to Emotional Connection

There was a mixed opinion among the audience about the movie's emotional connection. Though a few sequences like the interval block and some emotional scenes worked for them, inconsistency in narration at various points frustrated the audience. As Sai Ayyagari noted, a scene like "#BujjiThalli song and strong toofan scene" indeed punches but was a bit too rare to redeem all the movie's weaker aspects.

A Film that Shines in Parts

Overall, Thandel appears to be a film that shines in parts but fails hard to stand on its footing as a cohesive story. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fans may find enough reasons to watch the movie based on their performances and DSP's music serving as an emotional anchor throughout. As for a storyline, anyone seeking to stay hooked might be disappointed.

🎬✨ Thandel (2025) brings you a captivating journey of love, courage, and resilience! 💕🌊 Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi shine in this emotional rollercoaster. The music by DSP hits all the right notes! 🎶🌟 Don't miss this intense love story! #ThandelReview #LoveAndCourage… — Andhravilas (@Andhravilasnews) February 6, 2025

#ThandelReview - Oka manchi love track 🧡

- Beautiful Songs 👌🎶

- koncham patriotic touch tho movie ni end chestaad bhayya 👌 Chatinaya Comeback after 5yrs 🔥

3.5/5 #Thandel pic.twitter.com/uwOJnYKLZO — ᴏʀᴀɴɢᴇ ᴀʀᴍʏ 🧡 (@Baahubali230) February 7, 2025

Show completed :- #thandel My rating 3/5 Ok first half

Solid blockbuster 2nd half 👌👏@chay_akkineni performance and @Sai_Pallavi92 performance Vera level 👌👌👌👌 Finally movie dhulla kottesindi 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/DeUm3q1zqB — venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) February 6, 2025

Just now finished watching #Thandel It’s simply a comeback film for @chay_akkineni❤️‍🔥. He delivered a very good performance in his career after Majili and YMC.🙇🏻🫂 It has decent first half followed by a good second half 🙌🏻.Dsp is the soul for the movie🙇🏻❤️‍🔥 #ThandelReview pic.twitter.com/smAwxuQcOD — Legend Prabhas (@CanadaPrabhasFN) February 7, 2025

