Does Kiara Advani Have a Sister? Everything to Know About Lawyer Ishita Advani

Kiara Advani has been ruling Bollywood with back-to-back blockbusters and has become one of the most sought-after actresses across two mainstream industries—Telugu and Hindi. One of the most-awaited projects of Kiara, who is currently pregnant, is War 2.

War 2's glimpse might have divided fans of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. While some fans believed that the teaser focused more on Hrithik, others felt that NTR's role was filled with VFX, and his character wasn't introduced properly in the minute-long teaser. But everybody unanimously agreed that the highlight of the glimpse was Kiara Advani.

Does Kiara Advani Have a Sister Named Ishita?

Despite her brief appearance, Kiara Advani captured the attention, and the latest poster suggests that she will play a crucial role in the plot of this spy movie. War 2 is an important film for Yash Raj Films, as this will determine whether they will continue the spy-verse or not.

Fans have been wondering if Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has a sister since she revealed her pistol-wielding look. Couple of years ago, Kiara attended a wedding as one of the bridesmaids. The bride was Ishita, and she is a lawyer. Ishita, who doesn't really have a social media presence, posted one picture with Kiara back in 2020. But she also attended Kiara Advani's wedding with Siddharth Malhotra.

Since both Ishita and Kiara share a great bond, many naturally assumed that Ishita is Kiara's sister; however, there is no credible evidence to support this assumption. One possibility is that Ishita might be Kiara's cousin, which could explain their close relationship and why they attended each other's weddings.

Regarding Ishita, she has not posted any recent activity on Instagram, and the photos she shared on her social media confirm that she is a travel enthusiast in addition to being a lawyer. Kiara's presence at Ishita's wedding with Karma Vivan set the internet buzzing as fans found the Bollywood actress' bridesmaid look to be too adorable.