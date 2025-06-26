Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 Released Today at mahafyjcadmissions.in
The Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports will post the CAP Round 1 allotment list, merit list, and cut-off marks for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 26. Candidates can then verify their allotment status and download the merit list from the official website – mahafyjcadmissions.in.
What Will Be Released Today?
As per the official schedule, the following details will be made available:
- Junior College Allotment List (Round 1)
- Allotted Junior College Details (accessible via student login)
- Display of Allotted Students' List
- Cut-Off List for Round 1 Admissions
Next Steps for Students (June 27 – July 3)
Students allotted a seat in Round 1 must:
- Report to the allotted junior college for document verification and fee payment.
- Confirm or reject the admission via college login.
- Request admission cancellation, if needed, through the college portal.
The list of vacant seats for Round 2 will be published on July 5.
Key Statistics for FYJC Admissions 2025
- Total Junior Colleges Registered: 9,435
- Total Seats Available: 21,23,040
- Seats Under CAP: 18,97,526
- Seats Reserved Under Quotas: 2,25,514
The admission process began on May 21, but due to a website crash, the schedule was revised. The revised registration window started on May 26 at 11 AM.
How to Check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025
- Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in
- Click on the link for “FYJC 1st Merit List 2025”
- Enter your login credentials, if prompted
- Download and view the allotment details
Previous Updates
Before this allotment, the department had released the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house, and management quotas at the college level.