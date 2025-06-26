Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 Released Today at mahafyjcadmissions.in

The Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports will post the CAP Round 1 allotment list, merit list, and cut-off marks for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 26. Candidates can then verify their allotment status and download the merit list from the official website – mahafyjcadmissions.in.

What Will Be Released Today?

As per the official schedule, the following details will be made available:

Junior College Allotment List (Round 1)

Allotted Junior College Details (accessible via student login)

Display of Allotted Students' List

Cut-Off List for Round 1 Admissions

Next Steps for Students (June 27 – July 3)

Students allotted a seat in Round 1 must:

Report to the allotted junior college for document verification and fee payment.

Confirm or reject the admission via college login.

Request admission cancellation, if needed, through the college portal.

The list of vacant seats for Round 2 will be published on July 5.

Key Statistics for FYJC Admissions 2025

Total Junior Colleges Registered: 9,435

Total Seats Available: 21,23,040

Seats Under CAP: 18,97,526

Seats Reserved Under Quotas: 2,25,514

The admission process began on May 21, but due to a website crash, the schedule was revised. The revised registration window started on May 26 at 11 AM.

How to Check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025

Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the link for “FYJC 1st Merit List 2025”

Enter your login credentials, if prompted

Download and view the allotment details

Previous Updates

Before this allotment, the department had released the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house, and management quotas at the college level.