Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025 Released Today at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Jun 26, 2025, 13:52 IST
The Maharashtra Department of School Education and Sports will post the CAP Round 1 allotment list, merit list, and cut-off marks for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2025 today, June 26. Candidates can then verify their allotment status and download the merit list from the official website – mahafyjcadmissions.in.

What Will Be Released Today?

As per the official schedule, the following details will be made available:

  • Junior College Allotment List (Round 1)
  • Allotted Junior College Details (accessible via student login)
  • Display of Allotted Students' List
  • Cut-Off List for Round 1 Admissions

Next Steps for Students (June 27 – July 3)

Students allotted a seat in Round 1 must:

  • Report to the allotted junior college for document verification and fee payment.
  • Confirm or reject the admission via college login.
  • Request admission cancellation, if needed, through the college portal.

The list of vacant seats for Round 2 will be published on July 5.

Key Statistics for FYJC Admissions 2025

  • Total Junior Colleges Registered: 9,435
  • Total Seats Available: 21,23,040
  • Seats Under CAP: 18,97,526
  • Seats Reserved Under Quotas: 2,25,514

The admission process began on May 21, but due to a website crash, the schedule was revised. The revised registration window started on May 26 at 11 AM.

How to Check Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2025

  • Visit mahafyjcadmissions.in
  • Click on the link for “FYJC 1st Merit List 2025”
  • Enter your login credentials, if prompted
  • Download and view the allotment details

Previous Updates

Before this allotment, the department had released the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house, and management quotas at the college level.


