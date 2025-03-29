Bodies of 4 martyred policemen recovered, anti-terrorist ops continue in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, March 29 (IANS) Bodies of all four Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policemen martyred in the anti-terrorist operation in Kathua were recovered while the DGP, Nalin Prabhat said the operation will continue on Saturday.

Giving details to the media after the wreath laying ceremony of the martyred policemen at district police lines Kathua, DGP, Nalin Prabhat said, “On March 23, a woman saw Pakistani terrorists in Sanyal village. After getting information about the presence of terrorists in Sanyal village, a small team of five of our police personnel immediately reached the area.

“There was an encounter of the terrorists with our police team, these Pakistanis left behind four magazines, two IEDs and two grenades after they ran away from the area.

“When these people ran away from Sanyal, stops were imposed at various places. The Army, BSF and CRPF joined us and their officers stood with us shoulder to shoulder.

“The Sanyal operation continued for four days. When we got information about these terrorists having been sighted in Safiyan village, we started the operation in Panjtirthi area the day before yesterday.

“There was an encounter with the Pakistani terrorists and two terrorists were gunned down as our brave forces were going up the mountain. Due to their dominating position and clear line of sight, Pakistanis have martyred four of our bravehearts.

“Words will not suffice to avenge the blood of our martyrs, but we will do it with our deeds. The intention of J&K Police remains clear, our morale is undeterred and our objective is in front of us. We will not rest till the nefarious designs of the impure country (Pakistan) and their mercenaries are completely defeated”, the DGP asserted.

He, however, confirmed the killing of only two terrorists so far, but added that the operation is very much going on and more terrorists could be still hiding inside the dense forest.

Bodies of all the four policemen killed in this operation have been recovered.

With the missing Incharge of Police Post Safiyan, a Head Constable, also found dead, the toll of police personnel martyred in the fierce gun battle with terrorists in Rajbagh area of Kathua district has reached four.

Security forces have intensified the manhunt to eliminate remaining terrorists and are advancing after clearing the area to ensure that the terrorists don’t manage to escape.

Officials said that heavy caliber weapons and explosives are being used by the Army, NSG, JKP, SOG and paramilitary forces to clear the area.

“Bodies of three martyrs including Tariq Ahmed of Reasi, Jaswant Singh of Londi, Hiranagar and Balwinder Singh Chib of Kana Chak, Kathua were retrieved on Friday afternoon while the body of Head Constable Jagbir Singh, Incharge Police Post Safiyan, resident of Khour, Akhnoor, was recovered late last evening.

“Bodies of the martyred policemen were sent to their homes with full honours after post-mortem at the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua followed by wreath laying ceremony at the District Police Lines (DPL).

“Weapons of all four police personnel have been recovered from the spot. Bodies of two slain terrorists, both believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit of Pakistan, haven’t been retrieved so far.

“Bodies of the terrorists in combat dress are clearly visible in video footage obtained from the drone.

“Security forces including Army, NSG, Police, Special Operations Group (SOG) and paramilitary forces are advancing towards the Ghati heights where the terrorists were killed after security forces fired rocket launchers by clearing the area as there were reports that there could be at least three more terrorists hiding there”, officials said.

People who sounded the police on Thursday morning had informed them about the movement of five heavily-armed terrorists heading towards Ghati heights which would have eventually taken them to Billawar forests and then to Udhampur and Kishtwar districts.

The condition of all injured security personnel is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders including Ravinder Raina and Rajiv Jasrotia, MLA Jasrota (Kathua) were held up by the people at GMC Kathua on the issue of martyrdom of the cops.

Jasrotia had been monitoring the operation for the last two days and asking people to extend all help to security forces engaged in the gun battle.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based terror group JeM, has claimed involvement in the encounter.

Army’s rising Star Corps, whose troops are engaged in the operation, said on X, “Rising Star Corps salutes the valour and indomitable spirit of the brave (J&K) Police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting valiantly during the ongoing operation Safiyan in Kathua. Their courage and dedication will always be remembered”.

