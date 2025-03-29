Haryana CM approves three projects in Gurugram valued at Rs 36.19 crore

Gurugram, March 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while chairing the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meeting on Friday approved purchases and contracts valued at Rs 36.19 crore of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), officials said.

Three infrastructure development projects of the Authority were approved for allotment to the qualifying agencies.

The projects approved in the meeting are designed to further improve water supply and strengthen the drainage network in the city.

These include: providing and laying of balance 1600mm internal diameter Mild Steel water supply pipeline along the Dwarka Expressway wherein 800 metres of 1600 mm diameter balance water supply pipeline will be laid to connect water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera with Sector-72 boosting station.

This will further improve the supply of potable water from the boosting station towards several sectors in Gurugram, including Sectors 34, 58-67, 67A, 63A, 36A, 36B, 37B-C-D, 71-74, 74A, 68-70, 70A, 75, 75A, 76-79, 79A, 79B, 80, Gwal Pahari and Manesar areas.

The work will be executed at a cost of Rs 9.49 crore upgradation of water supply lines in Zone-II of Gurugram Master Water Supply Scheme by providing and laying of separate water supply pipelines from boosting station in Sector-16 to Japanese Hostel and MG Road for sub-zoning of Zone-II.

This work will be taken up by GMDA for the further upgradation of water supply distribution in the city by creation of separate pipelines for sub-zoning of each area in Zone-II mainly as Sub Zone-I (Sec-16/17/18/19/20 Line), Sub Zone-II (MG Road line), Sub Zone-III (Sec-29, DLF- I and IV, Sushant Lok-1 Line).

With the sub-zoning of Zone-II, adequate pressure of water supply will be maintained in tail-end areas and will be of benefit to the residents of these sectors.

The work will be carried out at a cost of Rs 13.90 crore.

Construction of RCC Box Type Master Storm Water Drain size 2.0 x 1.60 metre along the Sector dividing road 17/18 Gurugram -- under this project, GMDA will construct RCC Box Type Storm Water Drain from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk along the dividing road of Sector-17/18, which links NH-48 with the Old Delhi Road.

The existing drain along the sector dividing Road 17/18 was more than three decades old and has deteriorated over the years and some portions of the drain have also sunk near the Iffco Chowk.

Therefore, a 2.8-km-long drain of size 2.0 x 1.60 metre will be rebuilt by GMDA from Iffco Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk at a cost of Rs 12.80 crore to provide improved drainage network in this sector.

"Three projects of GMDA have been approved for allotment and will soon be awarded to the agencies and work will be initiated at the earliest," said Rajesh Bansal, Chief Engineer, Infra 2 Division, GMDA.

