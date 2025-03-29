HM Shah to embark on two-day Bihar visit, chair high-stake meetings

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a two-day visit to Bihar on Saturday, packed with crucial political and administrative engagements.

His visit is expected to play a significant role in shaping the NDA's election strategy, alongside key announcements aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector.

BJP Bihar unit President Dilip Jaiswal confirmed that HM Shah will land at Patna airport at 7:45 pm on Saturday, following which he will engage in discussions with party MLAs and senior officials. Later in the night, an important BJP core committee meeting is scheduled, where deliberations on the upcoming Assembly elections are expected to take place.

On Sunday morning, the Home Minister will attend a grand event organised by the Cooperative Department in Patna. Later, he will travel to Gopalganj district, where he is slated to address a major rally.

His speech is expected to outline the BJP's vision and strategy for the upcoming elections while energising party workers and supporters.

Following his return from Gopalganj, HM Shah will take part in a crucial NDA meeting at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. Leaders from the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), and Hindustani Awam Morcha will be present at the discussions, which are likely to focus on seat-sharing arrangements, electoral strategy, and alliance consolidation.

The visit will also witness significant announcements for Bihar's cooperative sector. In a program scheduled at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on Sunday, HM Shah will unveil new opportunities for 5,350 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), fisheries cooperative societies, weaver societies, 1,000 milk-producing societies, 300 block-level vegetable-producing societies, and 300 handloom weaver societies.

Additionally, the establishment of a Makhana processing centre will be announced, aiming to boost local farmers and industries.

This visit, coming just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, holds immense political significance. While HM Shah's cooperative sector initiatives are expected to bolster public support, his meetings with NDA leaders are crucial for ensuring unity within the alliance.

As Bihar gears up for the elections, all eyes will be on how this visit influences the state's political landscape.

