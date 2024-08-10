Bodies of 3 R'sthan youth who died in Dubai brought back after 32 days

Jaipur, Aug 10 (IANS) The bodies of three friends from Rajasthan who died in Dubai under mysterious circumstances reached India on Saturday, 32 days after their deaths.

The three were working as cooks in the UAE and had spoken to their families at night. However, they died the same night. While two of them died in their room, the third passed away in a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Their bodies reached Ahmedabad on Saturday from where they were taken to the native place in Udaipur district.

On Saturday morning at around 11 o'clock, the bodies of Parshuram (20) and Ramchandra (32) arrived at their native place.

The body of Shyamlal (27), son of Bhima Gurjar, will reach his village by evening.

The bodies of the deceased reached Ahmedabad (Gujarat) airport from Dubai on Friday night at 2 a.m. by an Emirates flight, from where the bodies were taken to Vallabhnagar in three ambulances.

All three lived in the same room in Dubai and on the night of July 6, the three of them spoke to their family members via video call. They then had dinner and went to sleep. Parashram and Ramchandra Janwa died in the room, while Shyamlal died in the hospital during treatment. It is said that the post-mortem report has pinpointed the cause of death to be poison. However, the investigation agencies in Dubai ruled out any conspiracy angle in this case. The paperwork delayed the bodies being sent back.

Ramchandra had gone to Dubai on June 26. He had been working there for the last six years. Parasram had gone to Dubai 8 months ago to work as a cook. His father Hemraj is from a BPL family. Shyamlal had been living in Dubai for a long time. All three worked as cooks.

