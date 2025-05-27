Bobby Deol flaunts his toned biceps in his latest workout video

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol can leave anyone impressed with his toned physique, and an example of this was seen in his latest Instagram post.

The 56-year-old actor dropped a video on his Instagram stories where he was seen working on his biceps during his latest session in the gym.

The 'Soldier' actor was seen flaunting his toned biceps in the clip. The intensity in his eye can be taken as a clear sign of his determination.

Bobby enchanted everyone with his jaw-dropping physique and chiseled abs as Abrar in "Animal", opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Bobby gave another glimpse into his intense fitness routine.

His workout included a perfect blend of weight training, running on the treadmill, and strength training. The 'Daaku Maharaaj' actor also shared his fitness mantra - everyday discipline.

Talking about his work commitments, Bobby will next be seen essaying the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan’s period action entertainer, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu".

Shedding light on Bobby's performance, director A M Jyothi Krishna revealed that the actor left him "speechless".

Krishna wrote on his X timeline, "It was an absolute pleasure working with the talented @thedeol garu! His dedication, commitment, and brilliance have elevated #HariHaraVeeraMallu to new heights. His powerful performance has left me speechless. Get ready to witness greatness on the big screen!”

"Expect the unexpected, as the one and only @PawanKalyan garu brings the legend to life!," he added.

Backed by A Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" will see Nidhhi Agerwal, Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil in significant roles, along with others.

The highly-awaited drama will enjoy cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., editing by Praveen K. L., and scores by M. M. Keeravani.

The shoot for the movie was concluded within 200 days.

