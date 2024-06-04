BJP's Shankar Lalwani wins Indore LS seat with 10.8 lakh votes

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) BJP won the Indore Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh with a margin of 10.08 lakh votes, probably, the biggest victory of any BJP candidate in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani is a close aide of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Interestingly, NOTA remained at the second position with over two lakh. Congress' nominee from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination papers at the last minute.

In the absence of a candidate from Congress, it was a walk-over for Shankar Lalwani and BJP in Indore. The Congress supporters had campaigned for NOTA during the election.

The BJP has been retaining the Indore seat since 1989. Before Lalwani, BJP member Sumitra Mahajan, who also served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, held the position for an exceptional eight consecutive terms.

Counting is still underway in the remaining 27 LS seats of Madhya Pradesh but the BJP is leading on all the seats with a margin of over 50,000 to 1.50 lakh votes.

