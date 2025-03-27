BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'fragrance vs stench' remark

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav, sparked a controversy by comparing the BJP’s focus on cowsheds to his party’s emphasis on perfume parks.

Akhilesh Yadav stated that while the BJP prefers the "foul smell" of cowsheds, the SP favours "fragrance" and has created perfume parks as part of its development agenda.

In response to these remarks, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticised Yadav, calling his statement a reflection of frustration.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, "I regret that some people call themselves cowherds, yet sometimes they support cow slaughterers. And now they claim they are smelling the foul odour from cowsheds. This shows their frustration. It also raises questions about which direction they want to take."

Naqvi further addressed the ongoing protests surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has become a topic of controversy.

He condemned the attempts to politicise the Bill, claiming that it was being targeted by communal blackmailing, which he argued was detrimental to the Waqf, the nation, and all religions.

Naqvi emphasised that the Waqf Act was a legal framework passed by Parliament, and any amendments should be made through proper parliamentary procedures, not through divisive tactics.

"The Waqf Act is being treated like a sacred book, untouchable and immune to reform," Naqvi added.

"But the reality is that it is an Act passed by Parliament, and any changes will happen only through the legislative process. Creating fear and confusion around the Waqf system is not the right approach."

Naqvi also reassured the public about the safety of religious sites.

"Whether mosques, dargahs, or other religious places, they are completely safe. No one should be caught up in the maze of communal blackmailing."

On the BJP MLAs' demands to close meat shops and restrict namaz on roads during Navratri, Naqvi emphasised the importance of respecting religious sentiments.

"India is home to people of all faiths, and we celebrate each other’s traditions. During Navratri, fasting and maintaining sanctity is a common practice, and this should be respected by everyone," he said.

