BJP's gets annoyed with Rahul during Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) During the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Defense, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the BJP leaders on Friday came face-to-face with each other over the issue of China.

According to sources, during the meeting of the Parliament Standing Committee on Defense on Friday in the Parliament Annexe building, Rahul Gandhi, who has been vocal about the China issue once again raised the matter.

Annoyed by Rahul Gandhi’s questions on China, the ruling party leaders wanted to focus on the issues listed for the meeting.

The source said that the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad raised the issue of China occupying India’s land in Ladakh. And despite the ruling party members wanting to focus on the listed matters, the Congress leader kept on raising the issue of China, the source said.

The source said that the matter did not end here, as when Rahul Gandhi was sitting another grand old party leader raised the issue of ‘One rank, One Pension’ in the meeting.

The ruling party members after getting annoyed during the meeting said that these issues are being raised to politicise the matter.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue of China’s occupying the Indian lands in Ladakh.

During his recent eight day long tour of Ladakh, Leh and Kargil last month, Rahul Gandhi has said that China has occupied India’s land and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue. He had also hit back at the Prime Minister for giving a clean chit to China in 2020.

Rahul Gandhi had made the comments on China near Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh where he paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

