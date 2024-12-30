BJP's double engine symbol of atrocities on youth, says Priyanka on BPSC stir

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the BJP-led double-engine government in Bihar for allegedly "torturing" students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in Patna.

On Sunday, the protests turned chaotic when the Patna Police used lathi charges and water cannons to disperse thousands of candidates demonstrating against the alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination conducted on December 13.

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Students were tortured for the second time in three days in Bihar. It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging, and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices."

"Water cannon and lathi charge on youth in this harsh cold is inhuman. BJP's double engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on the youth," she added.

The protesters, demanding the cancellation of the examination over allegations of widespread irregularities, staged a sit-in near Gandhi Maidan, refusing to vacate the road despite police intervention.

As the protest intensified, police first deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. When this failed, a lathi charge was conducted, resulting in injuries to several demonstrators.

Students alleged that tear gas and excessive physical force were used against them and claimed they were forcibly dragged off the streets. Female candidates also reported being mishandled during the confrontation.

In the wake of these protests, the Bihar Public Service Commission announced the re-examination of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) for approximately 12,000 candidates. The re-exam, scheduled for January 4, 2024, will specifically cover those who appeared at the Bapu Campus Exam Centre in Patna on December 13.

The situation has drawn widespread criticism, with students and opposition leaders condemning the police's actions and demanding accountability from the government.

