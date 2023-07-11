BJP a washing machine but its powder is running out, quips Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, July 11 (IANS) Bihar’s Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday made a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, terming it a washing machine in which the black spots of corruption are removed.

Talking to media persons in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said: "After the allegation on opposition leaders, they become corrupt, but when they join the BJP, they become clean like being washed out in the washing machine.”

“What crime I did that they are calling me corrupt? In Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar are being garlanded by BJP. They are not corrupt now after joining as alliance partners of the BJP. It (the BJP) is a washing machine where these leaders become clean. I want to tell them that the powder (washing powder) is finishing now and its manufacturing will also close down soon.”

PM Narendra Modi, while given a "guarantee" against corruption in Bhopal recently, had said that NCP leaders were facing corruption charges of Rs 70,000 crore. After a few days, the NCP split and a large number of MLAs went with Ajit Pawar to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

On the charges against him, Tejashwi Yadav said: “I have nothing to do with land for jobs. It happened between 2004-09 and I was born in 1989. At that time, I was a minor.”

“The BJP is frightened ever since the initiatives taken by the leaders of Bihar to unite the opposition parties. The people of the country know the real face of the BJP and they will give a strong reply to them in the Lok Sabha poll 2024,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also slammed BJP leaders for obstructing the work of both the houses of Bihar legislature.

“They have nothing to do with issues related to public interest. Hence, they are creating ruckus inside the house,” he said.

Asked about the domicile policy and protest of job aspirants, Tejashwi Yadav said that the matter is being seen by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“He is looking after this issue. BJP is making the issue wrong. We are working on securing the future of youths and providing jobs,” he said.

