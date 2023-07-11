3 Telangana Doctors Stranded in Rain-battered Himachal Pradesh 

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains battering and widespread damage in Himachal Pradesh, three doctors from Osmania Hospital are stranded in the northern state. The families of Dr Banot Kamal Lal, Dr Rohit Suri and Dr Srinivas are worried as their phones got switched off. Similarly, a family from Hyderabad is also stuck in the rain-affected region. Their relatives are also concerned as the family members are not reachable.

The Health minister T Harish Rao is meeting the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the issues like Krishna River Tribunal and Irrigation projects. He has ordered the officials to take necessary steps to bring back the stranded Telugu doctors from Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted that a few Telugu students were stranded in Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh. He also informed that the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi would take required measures to shift the distressed students to the safer place.

At least 72 people died and hundreds are stranded as the torrential rains wreak havoc in the northern state. The unprecedented rains and flash floods have severely disrupted the communication network in the affected areas.

