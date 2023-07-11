Andhra Pradesh Investment Board Approves 8 Projects

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to strictly enforce the specially enacted law that provides 75 per cent jobs to locals in private and Government-sponsored industries in the State.

Presiding over the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting at the Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the District Collectors should monitor the implementation of the Act and send reports every six months.

The SIPB approved several new projects at its meeting.

"We are providing land and other facilities to the new industries with the condition of giving 75 percent of the jobs to locals with a view to avoid any opposition from the local people,” he said and asked the officials to ensure that the Act is implemented in letter and spirit in all industries.

Support of the locals is very important for the smooth and efficient functioning of these industries and the official machinery should keep this in mind.

He also directed the officials to focus on developing desalinated water and supply it to the new units to avoid scarcity of water for agriculture and drinking water purposes in future. He mentioned the desalination methods used by Israel and said officials should follow them.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure that the companies pay MSP to the farmers on purchase of their produce.

The following are the projects approved by the SIPB :

JSW Neo Energy has got the green signal to set up a 1500 MW hydro storage power project with an investment of Rs. 8,104 crore at Bakkannavari Palli of Vempally Mandal in YSR district.

It will produce 3,314.93 million units of power every year and provide employment to 1500 persons. It will start working in December 2024.

Hero Future Energies' affiliated company Clean Renewable Energy will set up a 225 MW solar unit at Kotapadu in Nandyal district and 150 MW wind power units at Boyala Uppuluru in Anantapur district and in Nandyal and YSR districts.

The Company will invest Rs. 2,450 crore and start work in October 2023 completing the last phase in 2025 and providing employment to 375 persons.

The SIBP also approved setting up a hotel and resort at Annavaram in Visakhapatnam district by May Fair Hotels with an investment of Rs. 525 crore providing direct and indirect employment to 750 persons. The hotel project, consisting of villas, shopping mall and golf course, will be completed in four years.

It has also okayed the proposal of Hayat Group to set up Hayat International Hotel at Peruru near Tirupati with an investment of Rs. 218 crore providing direct employment to 260 persons and indirect employment to 1296 persons. It will be completed in three years.

CCL Food and Beverages got the green signal to set up its unit at Krishna Palem near Achtutapuram in Visakhapatnam district with an investment of Rs.1200 crore providing employment to 1800 persons.

The SIPB also approved proposals of CCL Food and Beverages to set up its unit at Varadayapalem in Tirupati District with an investment of Rs. 400 crore and it will provide direct and indirect employment to 950 persons and benefit 2500 farmers growing coffee. It will produce 16000 tons of coffee every year.

Gokul Agro Resources will set up an edible oil making unit at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district with an investment of Rs. 230 crore. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 1200 persons, besides benefiting 2,500 farmers.

Gokul Agro will also set up a cocoa butter and powder making unit at Sri City in Tirupati district with an investment of Rs.168 crore providing direct employment to 250 persons and indirect employment to 800 persons, besides benefiting 3000 farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayar Raj & Rural Development) B. Muthyala Naidu, IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, Tourism Minister RK Roja, Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries R. Karikal Valaven (Industries & Commerce), Rajat Bhargava (Tourism), S.S. Rawat (Finance), K. Vijayanand (Energy), K. Praveen Kumar (GAD), Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Principal Secretaries, Principal Secretaries Gopalakrishna Dwivedi (Agriculture), Sasi Bhusham Kumar (Water Resources), Chiranjeevi Choudary (Marketing and Cooperation), K. Sunita (Handlooms & Textiles), Industries Commissioner Praveen Kumar, NREDC VC & MD S. Ramana Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

