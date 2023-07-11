Gujarat HC expresses displeasure over lack of action against wrong-way drivers

Ahmedabad, July 11 (IANS) Gujarat High Court on Tuesday expressed disappointment and concern over the lack of action taken against motorists driving in the wrong direction in the state.

The court also criticized the Traffic Police for allowing such violators to go unpunished.

During the proceedings, the bench addressed Government Pleader Manisha Luvkumar Shah, highlighting the blatant violation of traffic rules in the state. The court stated that it had personally witnessed numerous instances of people driving in the wrong direction, leading to accidents. Surprisingly, even when traffic police officers were present on the road, no action was taken against these offenders.

The court further pointed out that wrong-way driving was occurring even on flyovers.

The bench suggested considering the implementation of a device used in some countries. The device would burst the tires of vehicles if they were driven in the wrong direction or took a wrong turn, while having no effect if the driver was going in the right direction.

The court urged the authorities to seriously consider adopting such technology to deter wrong-way driving.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.