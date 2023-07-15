BJP Tamil Nadu president likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Chennai, July 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP state president and former IPS officer K. Annamalai is likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan where the party has 73 seats .

Annamalai was a Karnataka cadre IPS officer who resigned from service and joined the saffron party. Ever since he has become the party state president in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has become more aggressive and has been taking up several people-centric issues thus making the party a live organisation.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president is nominated as one of the four member BJP delegation attending a policy discussion in BRICS, South Africa next week.

He was also a speaker in a conference in London organised by the National BJP.

Annamalai is undertaking a padayatra across Tamil Nadu titled, ‘En Mann En Makkal’ from July 28. The 'padayatra' will be inaugurated by the Union Home minister Amit Shah at Rameswaram.

C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "Ever since K. Annamalai became the state president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, the party has become more aggressive and has taken up several people centric issues, including taking up the corruption charges against the ruling DMK."

He further said that if Annamalai is nominated to the Rajya Sabha it would give a major fillip to the prospects of the BJP in the state.

