Bigg Boss OTT 2 Double Elimination Week 4

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is gearing up for the fourth-week eviction in the house. Last week, Salman Khan and the show makers announced no elimination. Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, RJ Makisha, Malini Agarwal, BC Aunty, Dipraj Jadhav, and Danny Pandit made wild card entries to the house this week.

BB OTT Double elimination

Murmurs are doing the rounds that the show organizers of Bigg Boss OTT are planning for a double eviction. Yes, what you read is right. As there was no eviction last week, and there have been wild card entries this week, there is a chance for a double eviction.

Falak Naaz vs Avinash Sachdev vs Bebika Dhruve

Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhruve, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz have been nominated for elimination in the Bigg Boss house in the fourth week.

If there is a double elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2, there are high chances for Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz to leave the house. Well, we aren't sure to whom the show organizer would show an exit door.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for Bigg Boss OTT 2 fourth-week elimination updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fourth Week Final Voting Results

