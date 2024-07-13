BJP State Working Committee meeting in Jaipur; Shivraj Chouhan to attend

Jaipur, July 13 (IANS) The state working committee meeting of the BJP will be held on Saturday in Jaipur where the leaders will discuss bypolls to be held on five seats in Rajasthan.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reached Jaipur for the meeting in which a proposal for the party's upcoming agenda will be passed.

Party officials said that besides strategising for victory in the upcoming assembly by-elections, the meeting will also review BJP’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi said, “About 8000 BJP leaders and officials will participate in this meeting to be held at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura.”

Former minister and party vice-president Prabhu Lal Saini said, “Today's meeting will be historic. For the first time, this meeting is being organised at such a large level.”

“Strategy will be decided in the meeting regarding the assembly by-elections. Political proposals will also be passed and different tasks will be given to the workers. The party's upcoming action plan will also be decided,” he added.

Two separate sessions will be held throughout the day in the state working committee meeting in which the upcoming action plans of the organisation will be discussed and proposals will be passed. As Chief Guest, Shivraj Singh Chauhan will get the political proposal passed in the meeting.

A proposal will also be passed in the working committee regarding the achievements of the state and central governments. The party's upcoming campaigns and programmes will also be discussed in detail in the meeting.

In the meeting, four Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav and Bhagirath Chaudhary from Rajasthan will be felicitated. BJP's newly elected MPs will also be present on the occasion.

All ministers including the Chief Minister, MLAs, District Presidents, public representatives associated with urban bodies, Panchayati Raj and cooperative institutions and divisional-level officials will attend the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.