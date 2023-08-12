BJP-sponsored contractors carrying out propoganda: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) Reacting to the row between contractors and the Congress government in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said it was just propaganda carried out by BJP-sponsored contractors.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said that the State Contractors' Association President D. Kempanna and others have clarified that no government ministers have asked for commission.

"I am in public life for 33 years. I know my responsibilities. The BJP leaders have committed many scams and I will prove them. In this background, an inquiry is ordered. I want to clarify, they (BJP) were thinking that we were sleeping when they ran government. We very know what has taken place. If they are trying act smart, we also know," he said.

"The BJP should have cleared the bills. They had all powers to release the funds, why they didn't do it? I have not given consent to a single work yet, where is the kickback to be asked?"

Shivakumar went on to say that he "will give you trial of work done during BJP government. We have committed to give good governance to the people of Karnataka and got elected. I want it to be fare, transparent administration in Karnataka".

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have a very big political record," he added.

"Kempanna is a respectable old man who came and met me and asked to clear the bills pending from the time of BJP government. I asked him why BJP didn't release funds? I have made a team of IAS officers to look into the works executed at the time of the BJP government. They will investigate the works. We don't want to harass any contractor or builders and fairly we will help them."

Shivakumar also said that the BJP is making this a political issue.

"BJP leaders Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Gopalaiah and R. Ashoka are behindthis. BJP sponsored contractors are carrying out their propaganda," he claimed.

"They are not able to digest our five guarantees. They are jealous, their workers are questioning them that why they could not give such schemes."

The contractors jave alleged that Congress-led state government has stopped clearing bills.

But the BJP has claimed that Shivakumar is demanding 15 per cent commission from contractors and also demanded immediate release of pending bills.

Shivakumar has maintained that the available fund is Rs 650 crore and the bills are presented are for Rs 25,000 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.