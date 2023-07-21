BJP slams Cong after Gehlot sacks Raj minister Gudha

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticised the Congress after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked his cabinet minister Rajendra Singh Gudha after he asked his own government to introspect instead of talking on the shocking Manipur incident of women being paraded naked on camera.

The party said Gudha was removed for speaking the truth against the government.

"A minister in Rajasthan government is removed for speaking the truth. 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' offers no space for honest customers it seems. Only the corrupt and liars are welcome in this Dukan!" the BJP wrote in a tweet, in veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"Women empowerment, Congress style, with a dash of Indira Gandhi inspired democratic temperament!"

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote: "Speaking the truth is not allowed in Gehlot's rule. Gudha told the truth in the Assembly and Gehlot removed him."

Earlier on Friday, Shekhawat said the law and order situation has "deteriorated" in Rajasthan and there has been a "tsunami" of crime against women and other horrific incidents reported in the state in the last few days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.