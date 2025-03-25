BJP’s ‘modern-day Jinnah’ jibe at Mamata over Bengal electoral rolls controversy

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Amid the explosive claims of removal of Hindu and Hindi-speaking voters from West Bengal’s electoral rolls, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on TMC government in the state and equated Mamata Banerjee with a “modern-day Jinnah.”

The controversy began after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, addressing the West Bengal Assembly, claimed that the names of Hindu voters were being removed from the voter list in the state. He further sought Election Commission's intervention in the matter and action against Krishnanagar's Block Development Officer (BDO), in particular. Adhikari’s allegations sparked a political firestorm with BJP stepping up offensive while TMC dismissing claims.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh stated that Mamata Banerjee’s actions are reminiscent of the political behaviour of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan.

“Mamata Banerjee’s behaviour today is akin to that of a modern-day Jinnah. In Bengal, there is no real government; rather, there is anti-national agenda of the Muslim League in operation. This is a government that works with the flag of the Muslim League, and its officials, under Mamata Banerjee’s directions, are deliberately cutting the voter rolls of Hindus while making sure that the votes of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are added," Chugh added.

Chugh also accused Mamata government of systematically removing Hindu voters, particularly in the border regions of Bengal, to create 'room for votes' from illegal immigrants, including those from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar rejected the claims made by Suvendu Adhikari, accusing the BJP of fabricating stories.

He alleged that the BJP itself was involved in bringing in voters from other states, such as Haryana, and adding them to the West Bengal voter list. According to Majumdar, these allegations were part of a wider attempt by the BJP to tarnish the image of the TMC-led government.

