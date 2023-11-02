BJP-RSS against diversity, want to take away tribal land, forests; MNF, ZPM acting as unofficial agents of BJP: Kharge

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the BJP and RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away precious lands and forests that are the property of tribals for the welfare of their cronies.

Kharge added that the MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of the saffron party in Mizoram. He also recalled the contribution of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for bringing peace to Mizoram and said the Congress party has always been committed to the progress of the state.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to Mizoram through the Peace Accord in 1986 and secured the statehood in 1987. Congress party has always been committed to its progress."

"The BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forests that are the property of the tribals, for the welfare of their cronies. MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of the BJP," he said.

Kharge said that the people of Mizoram deserve peace, prosperity and progress.

"What we promise, we deliver. Our guarantees for the state of Mizoram shall usher welfare, inclusiveness and economic security,” he added.

Kharge also posted a message, "Kan Ram, Kan Hnam, Kan Sakhaw Him Nan Mizoram tan Congress" which translates into "For the Sake of Our Country, Our Nation, Our Religion. Congress for Mizoram".

Polling for the 40-member Assembly is scheduled on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.