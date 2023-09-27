BJP rejects Congress’ call to induct women MLAs in Goa Cabinet

Panaji, Sep 27 (IANS) The ruling BJP on Wednesday rejected a demand by the Congress to induct its three women MLAs in the 12 member male-dominated Cabinet and asked if “two Cabinet berths” can be given to one family.

Congress leader Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had demanded that the party induct women BJP MLAs into the Cabinet, as the saffron party had said that they wanted to empower women by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Goa BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade was questioned by the media, while he was addressing a press conference over the Women’s Reservation Bill.

He was talking to the media in the presence of all three women MLAs, to which he said that two Cabinet berths cannot be given in one family. “Can you give two Cabinet berths in one family? That is the first question… After reservation we will have to compulsorily give (Cabinet berths to women). At the Centre there are ten women ministers. Everything will happen at the right time. There is no need to worry,” Tanavade said, rejecting the Congress’ demand.

“All women MLAs are capable. They can handle any ministry. They are capable of taking decisions (administrative or policy) of their own. Jennifer Monserrate was minister last time. She has done good work… but everything will happen at the right time,” Tanavade said, praising the women MLAs.

MLA Deviya Rane told the Press that she was a first time MLA and needed to learn many things. “Let me learn. I have just become a MLA. We have to progress slowly. We can’t jump to the next level. The current ministers have so much experience. I am learning. Every Assembly session is a learning session. I am learning from my seniors. There is always a next time,” Rane said.

Monserrate and MLA Delilah Lobo were also present at the interaction with the Press.

The BJP has three couple MLAs in the Goa Legislative Assembly. They are Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and his wife Deviya Rane, Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate and his wife Jennifer Monserrate, and Michael Lobo and his wife Delilah Lobo.

