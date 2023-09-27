‘Still can’t believe it’, says Shefali Shah on her International Emmy nod

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah is chuffed as she has received the nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress category for the upcoming edition of the International Emmys for her work in the hit streaming series ‘Delhi Crime 2’. However, the news came to her unexpectedly and she is in disbelief.

Reacting to the news, the actress said, “OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to - Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show ‘Delhi Crime’ season 2. This is for all of us in Delhi Crime. Tanuj chopra, Netflix and my producers."

The other nominees for the International Emmy Awards from India are Jim Sarbh and Vir Das.

The upcoming edition features 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories.

Shefali essays the character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in ‘Delhi Crime’.

The second season of the show follows the investigation of a notorious gang which robs elderly members of the society in India’s capital city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.