Milik gives Juve slender victory over Lecce in Serie A

Rome, Sep 27 (IANS) Juventus rebounded from their 4-2 defeat to Sassuolo as Arkadiusz Milik's goal secured a 1-0 victory over 10-man Lecce.

Juventus, sitting in fourth with 10 points prior to Tuesday's game, faced an unexpectedly strong Lecce side that had remained unbeaten and occupied third place, reports Xinhua.

Juventus controlled the match, crafting multiple opportunities but struggled to score. Their breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Weston McKennie floated a pass to Adrien Rabiot, who headed it down for Milik to tap in at the back post.

Late in the game, Lecce's Mohamed Kaba fell in the penalty area under pressure from Federico Chiesa. However, instead of earning a penalty, Kaba received his second yellow card for simulation and was subsequently dismissed.

With this victory, Juventus temporarily climbed to second place with 13 points, one point ahead of AC Milan, who will face Cagliari on Wednesday.

