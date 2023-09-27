Janata Darshan ruckus: BJP MP submits complaint against K’taka Minister, MLA & cop to Guv

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) BJP MP Muniswamy, representing the Kolar Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday submitted a complaint to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot against the Congress Minister, Kolar MLA and Superintendent of Police (SP) over the ruckus during Janata Darshan.

The complaint was made against the Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh, who is also the district in-charge Minister for Kolar, MLA Narayanaswamy and SP M. Narayana.

Muniswamy alleged that he was attacked and insulted at a public function, Janata Darshan, held recently in Kolar. He complained that Minister Byrathi Suresh, MLA Narayanaswamy and SP Narayana behaved unconstitutionally against him.

A delegation of 30 members, including BJP MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy and Keshava Prasad met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the complaint.

“The above said persons have dealt with a representative of people unconstitutionally and action must be taken against them. The constitution gives the same authority to the opposition party along with the ruling party.

"They claimed that the problems of Kolar district were resolved. The land of farmers is encroached upon. They were forcefully vacated. I have rightly stated that land grabbers are on the platform. What’s wrong with that?” MP Munisawamy said.

“I demanded a probe regarding the establishment of a layout. Kolar MLA Narayanaswamy and Minister Byrathi Suresh got me pushed out. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them,” he said.

“I am also moving a privilege motion against Kolar SP for pushing me out. I will also complain to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla,” he stated.

The incident took place last Monday when a Janata Darshan meeting was held by the Congress government to directly meet the people and address their grievances.

As soon as Muniswamy stated how the meeting could be held when a land grabber was sitting on the platform and what solutions people could get, MLA Narayanaswamy swooped on him. Both used vulgar words against each other.

Muniswamy later claimed that MLA Narayanaswamy was allowed to go scot free but he was pushed out of the venue by the SP. He claimed that he was meted out with treatment as he was a Dalit MP.

