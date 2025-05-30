BJP MP met Harish Rao, spoke to KCR, claims Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad, May 30 (IANS) Congress' Telangana President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday claimed that BRS leader T. Harish Rao called on BJP MP Eatala Rajender, and they both spoke to BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over the phone.

The meeting and the telephonic conversation are alleged to be about their appearance before the P.C. Ghose Commission on the Kaleshwaram project, which has summoned the trio for questioning.

The state Congress chief told media persons that Harish Rao met Rajender at a farmhouse in Shameerpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and later they spoke to K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) over the phone.

Goud asked Rajender if he would prove himself to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s man by speaking the truth before the Commission or go against the BJP to speak in favour of KCR.

The Congress leader alleged that Rajender was joining hands with KCR to save himself in the Kaleshwaram scam.

Rajender, who had served as Finance Minister in the BRS government, quit the BRS to join the BJP in 2021. Harish Rao had held finance and irrigation portfolios when the BRS was in power between 2014 and 2023.

The Ghose Commission, probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, has summoned KCR, Harish Rao and Rajender.

Goud also demanded BJP respond to its MLA Raja Singh’s statement that if the BJP leaders get a big package, they will join the BRS.

The Congress leader said the BJP should tell people who got a big package and who colluded with the BRS. He claimed that Raja Singh’s statement has exposed the BJP leaders.

He said BRS MLC K. Kavitha, through her statements, has exposed the nexus between the BJP and the BRS. He claimed that Bandi Sanjay was removed as the state BJP president as he was proving a hurdle in the friendship between the BJP and the BRS.

The state Congress chief demanded that the Modi government tell people what the country has achieved with Operation Sindoor and what losses it suffered. He also asked why the government gave an opportunity to US President Donald Trump to intervene in the India-Pakistan war. "Does not the Centre have a responsibility to answer to the people of the country. Instead of answering these questions, they are criticising Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.