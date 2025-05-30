Storms & rain continue disruption, weather alerts issued in MP, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal/Raipur, May 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is set to experience rainfall on the sixth day of Nautapa, bringing relief amid intense heat.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for 36 districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60 kilometres per hour in six districts, including Narsinghpur.

On Thursday, heavy storms and rainfall were reported in more than ten districts. A similar pattern of inclement weather is expected in Chhattisgarh.

The weather is expected to follow a similar pattern for the next four to five days. Lightning claimed three lives in Bara village of Rewa district on Thursday afternoon. A trough currently passing over the state, along with two active cyclonic circulations, has significantly altered the weather conditions.

As a result, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are predicted in the districts of Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Shajapur, Agar, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, and Pandhurna.

Other districts, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar, may experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

Rain accompanied by strong winds is expected in Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat, with storm speeds potentially exceeding 60 kilometres per hour.

Similar weather conditions have been forecasted for other districts, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Umaria, Katni, and Maihar.

Typically, “Nautapa” or nine days of head refers to a period in the Hindu calendar when the sun enters in Rohini constellation and the transition is marked by intense heat. However, this year, a pattern of storms and rainfall has persisted.

Over the past five days, from May 25 to 29, strong storms and heavy rain have affected multiple districts. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms was reported in Satna, Sagar, Mauganj, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Khajuraho, Guna, and Chhatarpur.

Daytime temperatures saw a decline in many cities. Gwalior, Khajuraho, Guna, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri, and Ratlam recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature, 41.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Gwalior and Guna, followed by Tikamgarh at 41.5 degrees, Shivpuri at 41 degrees, and Ratlam at 40 degrees. Among larger cities, Bhopal registered 39.5 degrees, Indore 36.3 degrees, Ujjain 37.5 degrees, and Jabalpur 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations across Chhattisgarh, while light to moderate rain is likely in several regions. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, may occur in some areas.

