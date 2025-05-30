OTT Releases This Weekend: HIT3, Retro, Criminal Justice, and 5 More Shows to Binge-Watch

Another weekend has come, and it's a blockbuster day for OTT audiences as multiple blockbusters are slowly making their way to digital debut. From Nani's HIT: The Third Case to Thudarum, here is the list of titles that are waiting for you to binge-watch.

HIT: The Third Case—HIT 3

Netflix has started streaming Nani's biggest blockbuster, HIT 3, and fans are already enjoying the film's depiction of violence. Even though it's not for everyone, HIT3 will be a different experience for not just Nani fans but also movie lovers across the globe.

Hit three streams on Netflix.

Retro

Suriya's film Retro elicited mixed reactions from moviegoers upon its theatrical release. Some really loved the film, while most of them felt it could have been chopped, especially in the second half. The mixed reception affected the film's collections, and it will be interesting to see how fans respond to Retro during its OTT release. Considering the streaming audiences being different, Retro might just work, and Karthik Subbaraj's technical prowess might receive a bigger thumbs-up from fans this time around.

Netflix acquired the digital rights, and the movie is currently streaming on the platform.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

Pankaj Tripathi is back as lawyer Madhav Mishra, and this time he has launched his own legal company, and the first case he takes up is the case of a nurse who gets murdered. The rest of Criminal Justice revolves around Madhav Mishra's assistance in solving the case and uncovering the truth about the doctor's extramarital affair with the nurse.

The first three episodes of Criminal Justice stream now on JioHotstar.

Other titles that are currently streaming include Thudarum (JioHotstar), Kankhajura (SonyLIV), A Complete Unknown (JioHotstar), Captain America: Brave New World (JioHotstar), and The Better Sister (Prime Video).