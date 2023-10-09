BJP likely to get two-third majority in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The BJP is making massive gains in Rajasthan and is likely to get a two-third majority, as per the current projections of the ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to the polls on November 23.

The BJP is set to get 132 seats, a massive gain of 59 from its 2018 tally of 73, while the ruling Congress is projected to get 64 seats, down 36 seats from its previous tally.

As per the range, BJP is projected to get 127-137 seats, while the Congress is projected to get 59-69 seats.

The BJP's vote share is at 46.7 per cent, up by 7.9 per cent, even though the Congress is also gaining in vote share. Congress' vote share is at 42 per cent, up 2.7 per cent from the previous elections, but still resulting in fewer seats.

The vote share of the ‘Others' category is down by 7.5 per cent to 10.3 per cent, which the BJP seems to be gaining in a major way.

TheElectionCommissionon Monday announced the Assembly poll schedule for five states.

The elections start on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases – on November 7 and 17. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, while Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on November 23 and 30, respectively. Counting for all states will take place on December 3.

