BJP issues disciplinary action notice to eight leaders in Kashmir

Jammu, Sept 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday issued disciplinary action notice to eight party leaders belonging to the Valley for indulging in anti-party activities.

The notices have been issued to Altaf Thakur, Ali Mohammad Mir, G.M. Mir, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.

Party sources said that the notice says that while holding inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf, it came to the notice of Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of them for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in party.

"By your activities, sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership. Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which disciplinary Committee will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal of official positions and even from primary membership in case allegations of indiscipline are established,” the notice says.

It also says if they choose to give unconditional apology and undertaking for future the same may be sent to party president within one week from today.

BJP Disciplinary Committee consists of chairman Sunil Sethi and members Aseem Gupta and Rekha Mahajan.

