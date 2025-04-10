BJP continues attack on 'K'taka No 1 in graft' remark; Cong MLA refutes

Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) The BJP continued its attack on the ruling Congress on Thursday over its MLA's remark that Karnataka was ‘number one in terms of corruption’ even as MLA Rayareddy maintained that his statements were 'misrepresented' by the media.

The CM’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy while participating in an interaction programme in Koppal organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee, maintained that, “no matter who is in power, rampant corruption will take place and Karnataka state is No 1 in terms of corruption.”

However, on Thursday he claimed that he had not stated that “Karnataka was No 1 in corruption.”

However, the BJP took the opportunity to attack the Karnataka government on the issue.

Referring to his statements, Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, claimed on Thursday that the Congress stands for corruption and commission.

Ashoka stated, "Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, who earlier confessed that guarantees have ruined the state's economy, has now declared that Karnataka has become No.1 in corruption.”

"This is what Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's, model looks like. Loot the people, ‘Khatakhat, Khatakhat,’" he alleged.

Commenting on Rayareddy's statements, BJP state President, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated on Thursday in Mangaluru that “Rayareddy is known to speak boldly, and he has only spoken the truth.”

“After scams like the Valmiki Corporation scam and the MUDA scam, he too has been disillusioned. There is no funding for development,” Vijayendra alleged.

“During the BJP's tenure, Karnataka had secured the second spot in development after Gujarat. But today, Karnataka has reached the number one position in corruption, and the credit for that goes to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Vijayendra claimed.

He added that Rayareddy was only stating the truth when he made his remarks.

He further stated, “Since corruption is rampant, quality work is not taking place. Government buildings which stood for five to six decades earlier are now collapsing within 10 years of their construction. Notably, corruption is much more in Kalyan Karnataka region.”

“When corruption is taking place in huge proportions, how can regional imbalances be eradicated? The officers will be like how the representatives of the people are. In spite of what the Chief Minister says in this regard, my opinion will remain the same on the matter of corruption,” he stated.

After his statements sparked controversy, MLA Rayareddy maintained that his statements were misrepresented by the media and claimed that he had not stated that Karnataka state was No 1 in corruption.

"I mentioned that the state has been branded for corruption due to poor quality of work. I did not make any corruption allegation against the present government or previous governments. This statement is not new and was made on the floor of the House and I had mentioned it in a meeting with the CM," MLA Rayareddy stated.

