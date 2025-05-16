BJP, Congress welcome govt's move to send multi-party MP delegations abroad on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Narendra Modi-led government's planned diplomatic initiative of sending multi-party MP delegations to major world capitals to expose Pakistan’s role in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to rally global support against cross-border terrorism has won support from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Leaders from both parties praised the move, describing it as a constructive step toward strengthening India's global position and countering Pakistan’s narrative.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said the initiative reflects national unity in the face of terrorism.

"This is a very good initiative by the Prime Minister, involving all political parties. A delegation comprising MPs from across party lines will visit various countries to highlight how Pakistan-sponsored terrorists targeted people in Pahalgam based on their religion. When India’s political voices speak together on an international platform, it will help form a unified global front against terrorism. It will strengthen India’s position globally and enhance our leadership in diplomacy, business, and international affairs," he said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal also welcomed the government’s plan but urged greater transparency.

"We support the international efforts taken by the government. However, the government should also inform citizens about which countries the Prime Minister has visited over the last 11 years and whom he has met. Additionally, it should be clarified how many nations have publicly supported India’s position," he said.

According to sources, the planned delegations will serve a dual purpose — briefing foreign governments on the facts surrounding the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, and providing clarity on ‘Operation Sindoor’. The operation, officials maintain, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories and did not harm civilians.

The move is seen as a direct response to growing efforts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue. It also comes in the wake of past remarks by US President Donald Trump, who had suggested mediation on Kashmir - a proposition India firmly rejected, maintaining it is a bilateral issue.

If approved, this would be the first instance of the Modi government deploying an all-party group of elected representatives as diplomatic envoys. The aim is to directly counter Pakistan’s propaganda and present India’s narrative through unified national voices.

