BJP-Congress spar over Nitesh Rane's Malhar certification call for 'Jhatka' mutton

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has triggered a fresh controversy with his recent appeal to the Hindu community to purchase 'Jhatka' mutton from shops bearing the 'Malhar certification' instead of opting for 'Halal' mutton.

Rane's remarks have drawn sharp political reactions, with the Congress accusing him of attempting to create a communal divide, while some leaders have supported his move, citing the right to make informed choices about food consumption.

The controversy erupted after Rane on Monday announced an initiative to issue 'Malhar certification' to shops selling Jhatka mutton. He claimed that this certification would help Hindus identify mutton shops owned by members of their community.

Speaking to IANS, Rane had said, "The 'Jhatka Mutton' that is suitable for our Hindu society is free from any kind of mixing, such as Halal, spitting or other practices. Hence, we have launched a 'Malhar Certification' website, and we believe that through this platform, our Hindu community will not be exposed to any inappropriate or harmful mutton."

He further urged the Hindu community to use the platform, saying, "I urge the Hindu community to visit the website. This will provide you with information about the mutton shops being run by Hindus. The Hindu community should buy mutton from these shops only."

BJP Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay voiced support for Rane's initiative.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I fully support Nitish Rane's statement because when we slaughter animals, the process involves not just killing but also inflicting pain, which releases harmful chemicals into the body, making it detrimental to health. Many people are unaware of this."

He also emphasised the need for stricter regulations on meat shops.

"All non-veg shops should be licensed, and no shops should operate on footpaths. Hygiene and cleanliness should be maintained. Actions have also been taken against all the shops on the footpath in the Borivali Assembly," Upadhyay added.

However, Congress MLA Amin Patel dismissed Rane's remarks as baseless.

"I do not feel that his statements are serious as they are irrelevant and without logic. Today, we are talking about mutton; the next day, they will talk about vegetables or refrigerators and divide it into Hindu-Muslims. Let people eat what they want to eat," Patel told IANS.

He also defended Halal-certified meat, stating, "As far as 'Halal' mutton is concerned, it is labelled as the best in America, Europe, Canada, etc. Nitesh Rane should know better than me; he keeps travelling to these countries."

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh offered a balanced view, expressing support for Rane's initiative while questioning the controversy surrounding it.

"I support Nitesh Rane's statement that people can choose what they want to eat. He is creating an option; whoever wants to get Jhatka mutton's certificate should go to Nitesh Rane. What is wrong with it?"

"If they are giving Malhar certification to the people, then it is good. We support it. I don't know why people are creating controversies over this. Also, no one takes him seriously so there is no point of any controversy," Shaikh added.

The debate continues to stir political tension in Maharashtra, with both supporters and critics expressing strong opinions on the matter.

