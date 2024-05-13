BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay challenges FIR in Calcutta HC

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's East Midnapore district and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, on Monday, approached a single-judge bench of the same court challenging an FIR filed against him earlier this month.

The single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta has admitted the petition and the matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

In his petition, Gangopadhyay has made a plea for cancelling the FIR as it might create obstacles for his campaign process.

The FIR was filed at Tamluk Police station on May 5 under various non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, on a complaint filed by a section of the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost their jobs following a high court order and are reportedly close to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The root of the complaint was a procession by BJP supporters at Tamluk while Gangopadhyay was going to file his nomination as a candidate on May 4.

Tension started as the procession passed through the area where some dismissed school staff were protesting against the Calcutta High Court order.

Soon after the FIR was filed Gangopadhyay said that such FIRs based on fake allegations are quite common and he is ready to face its outcome. "I want to see how long those who are resorting to such fake allegations can escape the clutches of law," he added.

