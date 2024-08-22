BJP can’t suppress people’s voices anymore in J&K: Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the BJP cannot suppress the people’s voices anymore in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to put it on record that BJP can’t suppress the people’s voices anymore in J&K. Congress is also committed to ensure the return of statehood for J&K. Congress is committed to work for the welfare of the people of J&K,” said the Congress President while addressing workers in Srinagar.

He added that efforts are on to forge an alliance in the J&K for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We want to take the entire opposition along and based on the feedback from our local leaders, efforts are underway to an election alliance in J&K,” the Congress President said.

He said that BJP couldn’t ensure elections in J&K. “BJP announced polls under pressure in the wake of Supreme Court directions,” he said.

He added that the J&K has witnessed unprecedented unemployment.

“Tall claims of BJP that post Article 370, terrorism has been wiped out in J&K, have fallen flat. Infiltration has gone up and terrorism incidents have also witnessed a spike,” he said.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal arrived on a two-day visit to J&K.

Rahul Gandhi is also meeting the National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement between the NC and the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Three senior Congress leaders will also visit the Jammu division of J&K.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.