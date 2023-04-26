BJP betrayed Lingayats, Vokkaligas on reservation issue: Cong

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) Mounting attack on the ruling party in Karnataka, the Congress said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP government had betrayed the people on the reservation issue, and the Lingayats and Vokkaligas will not get any increase in the quota of reservations as being claimed by the BJP.

State party President D.K. Shivakumar and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a joint press conference here. Shivakumar said, "Bommai government has failed to submit an affidavit defending the increase in quota of reservations. The BJP has betrayed, insulted Lingayat, Vokkaliga, SC, ST and minority communities," he said.

"The Bommai government has told the court that it will re-implement the reservations of 2002. Lingayats are going to continue in the 3B category and Vokkaligas will continue under the 3A category, Shivakumar said. As per the orders of the CM Bommai government, neither of these communities will get an increase in the quota of reservations," he underlined.

Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Bommai government has stayed the order dated March 27 of his own government through solicitor general in the Supreme Court on April 25. This is an unpardonable sin by the Bommai government, he said.

"The Congress statements have come true. The double engine governments have done double betrayal to the people of the state. The BJP government betrayed people at the time of elections on the pretext of providing reservations. No one is going to get any increase in the quota of reservations, all are fooled by BJP."

"Prime Minister Modi and CM Bommai should answer on this development and why did they have to fool people in the name of providing reservations. The voters should not give them more than 40 seats," Surjewala said.

