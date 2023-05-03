Bizman dies mysteriously in Kanpur ashram

Kanpur, May 3 (IANS) The Karauli Baba Ashram in Kanpur is back in controversy after a property dealer Devendra Singh Bhati from Greater Noida, was found dead in his room.

The body was sent for post-mortem, which was video graphed.

Ghatampur ACP Devendra Kumar Shukla said that the cause of the death could not be ascertained and the viscera of the deceased has been preserved.

"We have not yet received any complaint from the family in this matter. If there is any complaint from the family, investigations will be launched and action taken," he said.

According to police sources, as per the staff in the ashram, Bhati's body was lying on the floor.

"Traces of blood were found on the body when it was sent for post-mortem. There was a scratch on the toe of the deceased while blood was oozing from the nose. Traces of saliva and blood were found on the right hand," a police official said.

Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida's NSG Apartment, had reached the ashram in Kanpur five days ago.

His family members told reporters that they had spoken to him on the phone on Sunday evening.

"We have doubts about his sudden death," one of them said.

Karauli Baba a.k.a. Santosh Chaudhary, claims to cure major diseases through spiritual healing. People from faraway places come to his ashram in large numbers.

His ashram was in the news recently after a doctor from Noida was allegedly beaten up by his staff on February 22.

On the instructions of Kanpur Police Commissioner B.P. Jogdand, an FIR was lodged against Bhadauria under relevant IPC sections.

The investigation is still going on in this regard.

