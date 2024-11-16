Birsa Munda fought against atrocities of British to save tribals: MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) Recalling the contribution of tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Friday, Madhya Praedsh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the legendary freedom fighter raised the tribal society against the atrocities and misconduct of the British rule.

Yadav said Birsa Munda not only fought to protect the rights of the tribals but protected the community from nefarious attempts of Christian missionaries at that time. He said he salutes Birsa Munda from the bottom of the heart.

"Birsa Munda fought against the British on two levels. On the one hand, he protected the fundamental rights of the tribal society and on the other hand, he demolished the nefarious attempts of Christian missionaries to convert our tribal brothers," he added.

Yadav made this statement addressing a large gathering of tribal people at an event organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, whom the tribals worship as God, in Shahdol district on Friday.

He further said that the tribal society has kept the centuries old culture and traditions alive at present, which is matter of pride for every citizen of the country.

Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign to bring the glorious history of the tribal society before the country. "In the direction of PM Modi, our government is making every effort to restore tribal pride in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Governor, who was the chief guest at the event, also addressed the gathering. He said under the leadership of PM Modi, unprecedented works of tribal welfare are being done in the entire country.

Meanwhile, they together performed bhoomi pujan and inauguration of 76 different development works at a cost of Rs 229.66 crore during the state-level programme in Shahdol on the occasion of 'Tribal Pride Day'.

