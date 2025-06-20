Bihar will play major role in making India global economic powerhouse: PM Modi

Patna, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a grand public meeting in Siwan, affirmed that Bihar will play a crucial role in India’s journey to becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

PM Modi announced that the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth Rs 5,736 crores have been completed today, which will significantly boost Bihar’s progress.

“These development schemes will take Bihar forward,” he said, congratulating the people of the state.

Fresh from his recent foreign tour, the Prime Minister addressed the people of Bihar with a passionate pitch for development, invoking both economic achievements and political contrasts.

He shared that global leaders are now recognising India’s rise on the world stage.

“India is on the path to becoming the third-largest economy, and Bihar will play a big role in this,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD alliance, saying they had reduced Bihar to a state of “migration” and “poverty.”

“The lantern and hand (symbols of RJD and Congress) pushed Bihar into jungle raj… today’s youth have only heard of those times in stories,” he said.

PM Modi credited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government for putting Bihar back on the development track.

“In 10 years, 55,000 km of rural roads have been built, 1.5 crore homes connected with electricity, and over 45,000 common service centres established,” he said.

He pointed out that more than 57 lakh concrete houses were built under PMAY in Bihar, over 1.10 lakh homes were constructed in the Siwan district alone, 50,000+ new PMAY instalments were released today, and 4 crore people across India have moved out of poverty in the past decade.

“These houses are not just four walls; they are homes of dreams and aspirations,” he emphasised.

PM Modi pointed out that Bihar, in the path of the ‘Make in India’ mission, as the first locomotive built in the Madhaura rail factory, was flagged off for export to Africa.

“The engine made in Bihar will now run trains in Africa… this is the new identity of Bihar,” said PM Modi.

He also highlighted the potential for the export of makhana, fruits, vegetables, and manufactured goods from Bihar to the world.

“I am not someone who will rest. I have to do much more for Bihar, for every youth and village here. I will not sleep peacefully. I will keep working day and night,” the PM declared with emotion.

He concluded by urging citizens to stay alert and not allow the return of ‘jungle raj’, referencing the RJD-Congress era.

“Those who looted Bihar are looking for a chance to repeat history. Don’t let them,” the Prime Minister warned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.